November 23, 1948 - November 1, 2019
Mary Soukup, age, 70 years, of Dwight, born Nov. 23, 1948, passed away Nov. 1, 2019. Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight, visitation will resume at 6 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, Assumption Catholic Church with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials to the Soukup family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com