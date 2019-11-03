{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Soukup

November 23, 1948 - November 1, 2019

Mary Soukup, age, 70 years, of Dwight, born Nov. 23, 1948, passed away Nov. 1, 2019. Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight, visitation will resume at 6 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, Assumption Catholic Church with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials to the Soukup family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Mary Soukup, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 5
Visitation
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
1:00PM-4:00PM
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Dwight
376 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Nov 5
Visitation
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
6:00PM-7:00PM
Assumption Catholic Church
300 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Nov 5
Rosary
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
7:00PM
Assumption Catholic Church
300 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Rosary begins.
Nov 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
10:00AM
Assumption Catholic Church
300 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Nov 6
Graveside Services and Interment
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
11:00AM
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
Nebraska Highway 66 and County Road S
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Graveside Services and Interment begins.

Tags

Load comments