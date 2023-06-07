Mary (Sam) C. Lange

July 10, 1951 - May 31, 2023

Mary (Sam) C Lange, age 71, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sam was born July 10, 1951.

Sam is survived by her two loving sons, Shaun Lange, Jim (Joy) Lange; brother, Jim George; grandchildren, Shannon, Sherri, John, Mikaylah, Matthew, Myah and Eli Lange; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth Lange; many other relatives and friends.

Memorial celebration of life will be in Colorado at a later date. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com