Mary Ruth (Hart) Kubert
January 19, 1944 — January 13, 2020
Mary Ruth Kubert, 75, of Lincoln, passed away at home surrounded her family Monday evening, January 13th. Mary chose to be cremated and a Celebration of Life/Memorial will be held at a later date this Spring. Memorials may be made to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Mary's memory at a later date. Please visit Butherus, Maser & Love website, bmlfh.com.
