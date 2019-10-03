September 27, 2019
Mary Nordstrom Young, 90, of Lincoln, NE. Born in 1928 in Spencer, Iowa to Edward and Frances (Caulfield) Maloy. She passed away on September 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mary grew up in Des Moines, IA. She was a flight attendant for Mid Continent Airlines based in Minneapolis, MN where she met her husband Daniel Gustavas Nordstrom. Together they raised four children, Ann, Nancy, Daniel and Mary Theresa. Mary lost her husband Daniel in an accident in 1977. Mary attended the University of Nebraska receiving her B.S. in Education, Secondary English and her M.A. in Adult and Continuing Education with a focus on Wellness. Mary completed a 2 year Theology Course from Creighton University.
Mary loved her family and her Faith. Swimming was a passion she enjoyed her entire life. Mary was a state champion in Iowa and Minnesota in her youth and continued her love of the water with Masters Swimming. She was married to Dale Young. Mary was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church, Firethorn Golf Club and many community organizations.
Mary is survived by her children Ann Marie (Robert) Lachowiez, Nancy Sue (Tom) Heiser, Daniel Paul (Christine) Nordstrom, Mary Theresa (John) Albright, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren who all continue her legacy of pursing lifelong education and living an active lifestyle.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country House and Tabitha Hospice for their compassionate care.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach & Catholic Social Services of Lincoln. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
