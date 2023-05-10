Mary M. Meyer
August 9, 1945 - May 6, 2023
Mary M. Meyer, 77, of Lincoln, died on May 6, 2023.
Mrs. Meyer was born August 9, 1945 to Thomas & Rose (Svoboda) Wynn in Red Cloud, NE.
Preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Patrick Wynn, Patricia Holder, Rose Ronnefeld.
Survived by her children, Kimberly Meyer & Robert Meyer; siblings, Joe (Julie) Wynn, Lois Hudiburgh, Michael (Donna) Wynn, Susan (Michael) Samuelson; many nieces & nephews; great nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be 5:00 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.
At the request of the Meyer family there will be no public viewingisitation, Mary's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation or to the Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.