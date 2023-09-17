Mary M. (Means) Schuetze, 75, passed away September 15, 2023, in her home. Born to Elmer and Alice (Thurtle) Means in Lincoln, she was the last born to join five other siblings.

She married the love of her life, Ernest “Erine,” in 1965. She stayed at home to raise their three children and watched over the livestock on the farm. Mary treasured her relationships and always had an open door for her friends and neighbors. She loved being a 4-H Mom and a spectator at her kid’s and grandkids sporting and musical events. Mary enjoyed baking and canning, embroidering, gardening and making “grandma blankets.”

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ernie; parents; son-in-law, Wesley Springer; nephew, Todd Schmucker; niece, Alyce Means; siblings: Charles, Bob, C. Lucille Schmucker, and James.

Survived by children: Chris and Carol (Orringderff), Tami Springer and Kevin; grandchildren: Sarah (Tyler) Montgomery, Stephen and Stephanie Springer, Rachel (Aaron) Ross, Carter and Atley; and great-grandchild, Amelia Montogomery; brother, Pat Means; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to her caregivers, Jessica and Liz. With their care and dedication, Mary was able to live out her final months in the home she adored and cherished.

Visitation will be at 6:00—8:00 PM, Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln, NE. Funeral will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 22, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, Cortland, NE.

Condolences at wyuka.com.