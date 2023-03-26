Mary Lu (Stovie) Courtney

February 2, 1932 - March, 22, 2023

Mary Lu was born in Newman Grove, Nebraska, the youngest of 8 children. Parents, Mary Carroll Stovie and Jake Stovie, moved the family to Omaha when she was 4-yrs old. Mary Lu grew up in Omaha, attending Castelar Elementary and St Cecilia High School and worked at Union Pacific Railroad before marrying the love of her life, Dale W Courtney in 1957. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage until Dale's death in April 2010.

Mary Lu is survived by her brother, Raymond Stovie of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and her 9 children and their spouses: Kristi (Ike) Gulesserian, Jodi (Steve) Miller, Mike (Nancy) Courtney, Terri (Joe) Janowski, Jeff (Allison) Courtney, Patrick Courtney, Pammi Jo Courtney, Lisa Sutton and Fr Scott Courtney; and her 22 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandson, Austin Courtney.

Visitation begins at 5pm on Tuesday, March 28, at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 S 42nd St, Bellevue NE; followed by Vigil with Rosary Recitation at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:30am at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in honor of Mary Lu Courtney to Mater Filius of Nebraska www.materfiliusne.org; Alzheimer's Association-NE chapter www.alz.org; School Sisters of Christ the King www.cksisters.org Please join us for the webcast of the Rosary at https://heartstreaming.link/mary-lu-courtney-wake and the Funeral Service at https://heartstreaming.link/mary-lu-courtney-mass or on our web site at johnagentleman.com