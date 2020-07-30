× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 29, 1937 - July 26, 2020

Mary Lu Daniel was born on June 29, 1937 to Fred and Gertrude Lundstedt and grew up in North Loup Nebraska. After graduating high school she attended business school in Lincoln where she lived the remainder of her days. Mary enjoyed working with children and after raising six kids of her own she ran a child care business out of her home for nearly 20 years. Other interests included jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, doll collecting and photography.

Following a stroke she spent the final years of her life in and out of hospitals and nursing facilities fighting a difficult fight to recovery. After a determined and exhausting battle she finally decided that it was time to move on, passing away peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2020.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend Richard and is survived by 6 children, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. We will dearly miss her love and guidance.

Private services to be held Friday July 31st 10:00am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed for the public. Go to Lincoln Memorial facebook page and like to get the live stream.

