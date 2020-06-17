Mary Louise Wichert Schroer

Mary Lou was born September 14, 1930 in Beatrice, NE to Jacob and Mathilda Zahm Kreuzberg. She graduated from St Joseph's Catholic School, Beatrice Senior High and Mount St. Scholastica College (currently Benedictine College) in Atchison KS. She taught in Hays Kansas where she met and married a teaching colleague, Fred J. Wichert. In Nebraska, Mary Lou was a member of the Lincoln Area Retired Teachers Association while Fred was one of the organization's past presidents. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a charter member of St Peter's Catholic Church, St. Anne's Circle and the Parish Council of Catholic Women. After Fred passed away in 1996, Mary Lou met and married Sylvester “Joe” Schroer in 2001. She continued her hobbies of traveling (as long as it was in a vehicle with at least 4 wheels), gardening, playing bridge, creatively sewing, and painting. Joe helped her expand those hobbies to include music and sports appreciation, dancing, and sneaking an occasional trip, “going to therapy” at a nearby casino. Preceded in death by husband, her “sweet Joe”; first husband, Fred. Viewing 1-9 pm Thursday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Rosary service 10 am Friday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr., Lincoln. Memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church or Alzheimer's Association. www.bmlfh.com