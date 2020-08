Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mary Lou Pickerill, 88 of Syracuse, passed away August 14, 2020. Funeral Service for the family 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the United Methodist Church, Syracuse, NE. Social distancing Public graveside service at Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse 1:45 p.m., Aug. 19. Livestream www.fusselmanallenharvey.com