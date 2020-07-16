July 4, 1927 – July 13, 2020
Mary Lou Wegener, age 93, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Mary Lou was born in Lincoln on July 4, 1927 to Benjamin and Grace Ferguson. She was junior class president at Lincoln Northeast high where she graduated in 1945. While attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she met Clifford Wegener of Norfolk, Nebraska. They were married December 28, 1947, before Mary Lou completed her degree. She and Clifford began raising their family and lived in several Nebraska communities. In 1966, Mary Lou fulfilled a promise she made to her father and completed her degree, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and graduating with Cum Laude honors from Kearney State College. The family then moved to Oxford, Nebraska, where Mary Lou taught Home Economics for three years while Clifford continued his sales career with Farmland Industries. In 1969, the family resettled in Lincoln where Mary was able to satisfy her love of working with students as a staff secretary in the College of Engineering and Technology. She worked there 20 years and was among the first to receive a College of Engineering and Technology Staff Service award before she retired.
Mary Lou was a very active and social person. An accomplished pianist, she taught piano lessons, was a member of Eastern Star, served as a Lancaster County Election Board Member, and was on the 55PLUS advisory board as part of her many years of volunteer work at Bryan Memorial Hospital. She was an avid reader, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and needlepoint. She and Clifford participated in many bowling leagues, played golf regularly, traveled extensively, and loved playing bridge with many different groups including the American Contract Bridge League. Countless Sunday afternoons were spent playing cards and other games with their children after a wonderful Mary Lou-made dinner. Those afternoons later included their children's spouses and grandchildren. Grandma and Grandpa Wegener cherished the one-on-one time they spent with each grandchild, all of whom were a great source of joy. Mary Lou and Clifford were members of St. Marks United Methodist Church for over four decades. Following Clifford's death, Mary Lou regularly attended Trinity Methodist Church with her daughter and son-in-law.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents; Clifford; and sister, Evonne Babbit. She is survived by her loving children: Sandra (Black) Wegener and son-in-law, Bill; Douglas Wegener; David Wegener and daughter-in-law, Valerie; grandchildren Geoffrey Balliet and wife, Karin Dalziel; Jehan Balliet; and Grayson Wegener; and many nieces, nephews, friends and care givers.
Grave site services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park at 9:30, Friday morning, July 17, with an online memorial service following at 10:30. Memorial service link can be found at www.LincolnFH.com.
