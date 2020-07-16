Mary Lou Wegener, age 93, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Mary Lou was born in Lincoln on July 4, 1927 to Benjamin and Grace Ferguson. She was junior class president at Lincoln Northeast high where she graduated in 1945. While attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she met Clifford Wegener of Norfolk, Nebraska. They were married December 28, 1947, before Mary Lou completed her degree. She and Clifford began raising their family and lived in several Nebraska communities. In 1966, Mary Lou fulfilled a promise she made to her father and completed her degree, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and graduating with Cum Laude honors from Kearney State College. The family then moved to Oxford, Nebraska, where Mary Lou taught Home Economics for three years while Clifford continued his sales career with Farmland Industries. In 1969, the family resettled in Lincoln where Mary was able to satisfy her love of working with students as a staff secretary in the College of Engineering and Technology. She worked there 20 years and was among the first to receive a College of Engineering and Technology Staff Service award before she retired.