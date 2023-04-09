Mary Lou Sandell, age 85, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord after suffering a massive stroke on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born on April 18, 1937, the daughter of Elwood and Velma Sandell in Polk, Nebraska. She graduated from Polk High School in 1958. After that she attended Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota for a year, before moving on to teach kindergarten in Polk, Nebraska for a year. She attended Kearney State Teachers College before going to teach in Columbus, Nebraska for three years, and Belmont Elementary in Lincoln, Nebraska for five years, before teaching at Brownell Elementary School in Lincoln for thirty years until her retirement.