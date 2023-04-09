Mary Lou Sandell
April 18, 1937 - April 6, 2023
Mary Lou Sandell, age 85, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord after suffering a massive stroke on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born on April 18, 1937, the daughter of Elwood and Velma Sandell in Polk, Nebraska. She graduated from Polk High School in 1958. After that she attended Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota for a year, before moving on to teach kindergarten in Polk, Nebraska for a year. She attended Kearney State Teachers College before going to teach in Columbus, Nebraska for three years, and Belmont Elementary in Lincoln, Nebraska for five years, before teaching at Brownell Elementary School in Lincoln for thirty years until her retirement.
Left to remember her are her sisters Carmen Sandell of Lincoln, Joan Jones of Bellevue, and brother Kendall (Cindy) Sandell of Syracuse. She also left behind two nieces and two nephews, along with their children.
A visitation for Mary Lou will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. The service will be livestreamed. The family wishes memorials to First Baptist Church in Mary Lou Sandell's name.