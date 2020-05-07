January 12, 1931 – May 3, 2020
Mary Lou Panzer, 89, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday May 3rd, 2020. Mary Lou was born on January 12, 1931 in Bassett, Nebraska to Claude and Mary Keller.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents (Claude and Mary), Brothers, Bob (Jane) Keller, Harley Keller, stepson, Dr. Jim Panzer and Grandson, Jerry Panzer. She is survived by: her son, Bob (Patty) Panzer of Lincoln, Grandchildren: Dr. Zach Panzer, Brooke Panzer, Beau Panzer, Jon (Jill) Panzer, Jill (Jeb) Livingood and Father Joel Panzer. Stepson, John Panzer of Bassett. Nephews, Mike Keller, Bobby Keller, Niece Krynn Buckley –Pechous and other family members.
A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday May 9th. Hugs from Home or Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com.
