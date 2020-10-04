Mary Lou King, 98, of Lincoln, passed away September 30, 2020. Born June 18, 1922 in Lincoln, NE to Albert and Ruth (Farmer) Koenig. Mary Lou was married to Ralph for 62 years and together they raised four children. She was an avid University of Nebraska sports fan, whether it was football, basketball, or track. They enjoyed their cabin at Lake Wakonda and shared it with family and the B&S group for years. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was known for sharing her famous brownies with those around town.