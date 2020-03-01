Mary Lou Johnson
July 20, 1929 - February 29, 2020

Mary Lou Johnson, 90, of Falls City, died 2/29/20. Born 7/20/29, Alamo, Texas, to Frank & Alyda (Wood) Eickhoff. Married Norman Johnson, 6/6/50.

Survived by sons, Kenneth (Jeanette), Michael (Sheryl) and William Johnson, daughters, Debra (Steve) Myers, Judy Hart, daughter-in-law, Helen Johnson.

Memorial service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation, 7-8:00 PM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.

