July 20, 1929 - February 29, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Mary Lou Johnson, 90, of Falls City, died 2/29/20. Born 7/20/29, Alamo, Texas, to Frank & Alyda (Wood) Eickhoff. Married Norman Johnson, 6/6/50.
Survived by sons, Kenneth (Jeanette), Michael (Sheryl) and William Johnson, daughters, Debra (Steve) Myers, Judy Hart, daughter-in-law, Helen Johnson.
Memorial service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation, 7-8:00 PM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.