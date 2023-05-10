Mary Lou Gear

November 6, 1939 - May 6, 2023

Mary Lou Gear, 83, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born on November 6, 1939, in Loveland, Colorado to John and Agnes (McDonald) Bristow. Member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing cards, taking scenic drives, traveling, and having family and friends stop by and socialize.

She is survived by her children, Delores Bassett, Annette Grefe, Holly (Rodger) Alley; grandchildren, Derek (Lynn) Haack, Daryl (Dorothy) Haack, Myles Grefe, Lauren (significance other, Reid Kathol) Grefe, Liv Grefe, Aaron Whitaker, Zhoe Jones; great-grandchildren, Maddison, Carlton Hilliard (IV), along with one on the way, Calliope Joy Haack.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, John Gear, parents, 7 siblings.

Funeral service will be held 2 PM, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Viewing 1 hour prior to service.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

