July 29, 1933 - February 21, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lou Billiar, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on February 21, 2020. She was born July 29, 1933 in Crete, NE to George and Tillie Billiar. In 1951 she graduated from Crete High School and began working for State Farm Insurance in Lincoln, NE. She retired after over 40 years of service and enjoyed her retirement playing bingo and visiting family and friends.

She is survived by her brothers: Dr. Robert Billiar (Shirley) of South Sioux City, NE, Dr. Reinhart Billiar of Virginia Beach, VA, sister: Georgia Deming of Sunrise Beach, MO, and many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dr. Donald Billiar.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Memorials may be given to the Kidney Dialysis Center of Lincoln. Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Billiar, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Kuncl Funeral Home ~ Crete

131 West 12th Street

Crete, NE 68333 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.