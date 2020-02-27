Mary Lou Billiar
View Comments

Mary Lou Billiar

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Lou Billiar

July 29, 1933 - February 21, 2020

Mary Lou Billiar, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on February 21, 2020. She was born July 29, 1933 in Crete, NE to George and Tillie Billiar. In 1951 she graduated from Crete High School and began working for State Farm Insurance in Lincoln, NE. She retired after over 40 years of service and enjoyed her retirement playing bingo and visiting family and friends.

She is survived by her brothers: Dr. Robert Billiar (Shirley) of South Sioux City, NE, Dr. Reinhart Billiar of Virginia Beach, VA, sister: Georgia Deming of Sunrise Beach, MO, and many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dr. Donald Billiar.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Memorials may be given to the Kidney Dialysis Center of Lincoln. Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Billiar, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
Kuncl Funeral Home ~ Crete
131 West 12th Street
Crete, NE 68333
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News