Mary Lois Hinman, age 89, Lincoln, passed away October 24, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11: a.m., Monday, 11/2, at The Church of Latter-Day Saints, 640 N. 56th Street, Lincoln with visitation prior to services. Burial, 1 p.m. (MT), Tuesday, 11/3, Fairview Cemetery, Scottsbluff. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 W. "O" Street, Lincoln. Condolences at trumpmemorials.com.