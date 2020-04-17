× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 8, 1927 - April 15, 2020

Mary L. Stubbendeck, 92 of Syracuse, passed away on April 15, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1927 to Thomas & Vera (Kudron) Wenninger. Mary married Donald W. Stubbendeck on November 16, 1947 in Lincoln.

She is survived by her Daughters: Linda (Marv) Young of Monument, CO, Nancy (Bruce) Pietzyk of Eagle, Deb (Dan) Kreifels of Syracuse; 7 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at a later date. No visitation. Services will recorded and can be watched on https://www.facebook.com/pg/fusselmanallenharvey/videos/. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Paulinus Catholic Church or Otoe County 4-H Foundation. Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

