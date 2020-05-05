December 1, 1942 - May 1, 2020
Mary L Schell, age 77 passed away on Friday May 1, 2020. Mary was born December 1, 1942 in Lincoln, Nebraska to William and Clara Niemann. She was a very loving wife, mother and devout Christian.
Preceded by her parents; her husband Dwight Schell. Survived by her daughters; Jennifer and Laura Schell of Lincoln, NE; brother William Niemann of Lincoln, NE.
Memorials can be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St. Lincoln NE 68507. Private Burial. May leave condolence at lincolnfh.com.
