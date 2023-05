Mary L. Krull, age 90, of Crete, NE, passed away on May 16, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 - 4 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.