Mary Kay Schafer
January 13, 1954 - July 11, 2020

Mary Kay Schafer, age 66, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Mary was born January 13, 1954 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She worked at Back to the Bible and played the organ for Immanuel Church. Mary was a special person whose love for the Lord was very evident as well as her love for her family and friends.

She is survived by daughters, Mellissa (Mike Crook) Austin and Jamie (Barry) Thomas; grandchildren, Devon Rice, Makayla Rice, Kelsey Novak, Kaylee Novak, and Kian Thomas.

A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 pm July 16, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. A visitation will begin one hour prior to services with dessert reception to follow interment.

