Mary “Kay” Cihal

July 12, 1941 - July 14, 2019
Closed Casket Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume at 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the church.
A rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses, with Father Michael Stec celebrating Mass. Graveside and Interment: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ulysses.
Memorials: Aquinas St. Mary's Guardian Angel Fund. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward - Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com