Mary Kay Campbell - Genzlinger

November 28, 1954 - June 8, 2020

A beloved wife, mother, colleague, sister, friend, and accomplished cook, Mary Kay went to be with the Lord in the early morning of June 8, 2020. She had been battling cancer for 8 years with a brave spirit and never gave up on her life. Mary Kay will be laid to rest at Hopewell Cemetery in Otoe County, Nebraska. Please visit NewtonBracewell.com.

