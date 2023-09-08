Mary Kay Binggeli Rueger

December 29, 1947 - September 5, 2023

Mary Kay Rueger, 75, of Lincoln, passed away surrounded by her family September 5, 2023 at Bryan East, Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born December 29, 1947 in Axtell, Kansas to Carl and Gertrude (Smith) Binggeli. She graduated from Marysville High School, Marysville, Kansas in 1965. She married Harold Rueger August 5, 1967 in Home City, Kansas and they made their life in Lincoln, Nebraska for 48 years together. Mary worked in the fuel industry most of her life. She worked for Jones Oil, Petro, and lastly spent 27 years as a bookkeeper at Gas N' Shop corporate office. Her hobbies included reading, admiring the flowers in her garden, and spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her daughter Brandi (Paul) Thorn and grandchildren Allison and Trey all of Lincoln, three brothers Charles (Sherrie) Binggeli of Lawrence, Kansas, Pete (Boni) Binggeli and Ed (Seline) Hawkins, all of Midland, Texas, two aunts Colleen Lewis of Topeka, Kansas and Bonnie Hall of Baldwin, Michigan, many treasured nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister (Carla Svanda), and brother (Doyle Binggeli).

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 11 at 11:00 AM at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Mary's memory at a later date.

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home