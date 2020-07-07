× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 25, 1940 - July 5, 2020

Mary Kathryn (Henry) Costello died July 5, 2020 at her home. Mary was born October 25, 1940 to Margaret (Costello) and Patrick Henry in Blair, NE, the third of their five children. She spent a big part of her childhood in Schuyler, NE within walking distance of her grandparents and uncles. She loved her Irish heritage.

Mary graduated from Duchesne Academy and College by taking classes there and at UNL. She was always proud of being a Religious of the Sacred Heart alumna and was always passionate about education. In 1960, Mary was a College World Series Princess, a testament to her love of baseball.

Mary married Donald Costello September 2, 1961 at Holy Name Parish in Omaha, NE. They had seven beloved children. In 1968, already the mother of five, Mary started an adventure that would last the next fifty years, writing her weekly column “Over the Coffee Cup” describing her love of family life and her faith. The column was first published in the Sun Newspaper then The Southern Nebraska Register and The Lincoln Journal Star. Her column was picked up by newspapers across the country. Mary won both state and national prizes for her column as a member of Nebraska Presswomen.