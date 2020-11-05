 Skip to main content
Mary K. “Sue” Dorf
December 3, 1923 - November 2, 2020

Preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Dorf, Sr.; son, Byron Dorf. Survived by her children, Mary Ann Walker, Connie Linhart, Maynard Dorf, Jr, SFC (ret), Judy Dorf, Randal E. (Robyn) Dorf, MAJ (ret); 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbors and good friends.

Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 am at the 72nd Street Chapel with interment Friday, 2:00pm in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with the family Friday, 10am to 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of the donor's choice. www.johnagentleman.com

