Mary Jo Ueberrhein

May 8, 2020

Service, Thurs., 5/14/2020 10:00 am at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St. Ashland, NE (Social distancing applies). Visitation, Wed., 5/13, 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary. (No family present, 10 person limit at a time). Memorials to Word of Hope Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.marcysvoboda.com

To send flowers to the family of Mary Ueberrhein, please visit Tribute Store.

