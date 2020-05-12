Mary Jo Ueberrhein
May 8, 2020
Service, Thurs., 5/14/2020 10:00 am at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St. Ashland, NE (Social distancing applies). Visitation, Wed., 5/13, 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary. (No family present, 10 person limit at a time). Memorials to Word of Hope Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.marcysvoboda.com
To send flowers to the family of Mary Ueberrhein, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.