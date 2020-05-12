Mary Jo Ueberrhein

Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Service, Thurs., 5/14/2020 10:00 am at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St. Ashland, NE (Social distancing applies). Visitation, Wed., 5/13, 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary. (No family present, 10 person limit at a time). Memorials to Word of Hope Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.marcysvoboda.com