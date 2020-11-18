December 12, 1947 - November 15, 2020

Mary Jo "MJ" Berry was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on December 12, 1947 to Lucille (Schmutte) and Travis Berry Sr. She shined her light on this world into the wee hours of November 15, 2020. When a serious auto accident almost took her life in 1979, doctors said she would not likely walk again. But reaching out to what she experienced as a Higher Power, MJ regained her ability to walk and began a long and active spiritual and political life in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A lover of music and participatory democracy, she always supported Lincoln's KZUM community radio station and served as a leader in the Nebraska Green Party, Nebraskans Against the Death Penalty, and other peace, social justice, and environmental groups. She was a tremendous support to the local jazz scene, as well as countless artists of music, canvas, or clay. When the internet emerged, MJ started her own "Mostly Good News" online service, collecting links to positive news stories from a wide range of sources and passing them along to a growing list of readers in more than 1,100 installments over 20 years. She earned the Peacemaker of the Year Award from the local Alternatives to the Military group.