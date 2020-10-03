Mary Jo (Manzitto) Handley of Ruskin, Florida passed away on October 1st, after suffering a head injury. She was born on January 16th, 1950 in Omaha Ne. to Angelo and Delores Manzitto. She was the oldest of four children, attended Holy Family/Cathedral of The Risen Christ school and Pius X High School. She continued her education by attending Peru State College and SCC graduating with an LPN License. She worked as a nurse in Lincoln for many years and as a night and Hospice nurse in Omaha and Florida.