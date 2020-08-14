Mary Jean Winter

From 1975 to 2014, the Winter family lived on an acreage west of Lincoln near Pawnee Lake. Mickey and Jack enjoyed the beauty, peace and solitude of country living and enjoyed entertaining friends and family there with cookouts, bonfires, and camping. Jack and Mickey enjoyed travelling and in addition to vacations in many states of the U.S. (especially Minnesota, Colorado, and Missouri), they visited Europe, Mexico, Japan, and Chile. They volunteered extensively with their church and Mickey was very active in sustaining the connections between her nursing school classmates.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16th, from 2:00–4:00 at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln and a funeral will be held at 10:30 on Monday, August 17th, at Christ Place Church in Lincoln. All friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation and funeral so they can pay their respects and enjoy the memories of a beautiful woman, wife and mother. Because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the funeral will be livestreamed (https://tinyurl.com/MaryJeanWinterFuneral), as well as recorded for later viewing, for anyone who may not be comfortable attending a gathering of this nature during this time. Mickey's family asks that anyone who has been confirmed to have COVID-19, or has recently come into contact with someone who has, to please forgo attending and to instead use the livestreaming opportunity to share in the remembrance and celebration of Mickey's life. The family also asks that anyone attending the visitation or the funeral to wear a mask in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission among attendees and to practice appropriate social distance during either event.