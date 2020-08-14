Mary Jean Winter

December 7, 1935 – August 6, 2020
Mary (Mickey) Jean Winter, 84, of Lincoln, passed away on August 6th, 2020 at Bryan West Hospital with her daughter Susan by her side. Mickey was born on December 7th, 1935, to Lawrence and Nellie (Holtz) Finney. Mickey's mother Nellie passed away when Mickey was young and Lawrence remarried, to Gertrude (Goeres). Mickey grew up with two caring stepbrothers, Vince and Jerry Goeres. Mickey married John (Jack) Winter on June 29th, 1957 at West Minster Presbyterian Church in Lincoln and they enjoyed 57 years of joy and happiness in their marriage before Jack passed away on September 23rd, 2014. They are survived by their four children (Jeanne, Susan, John, and Stephen) and six grandchildren (Matthew, Danielle, Meagan, Ethan, Dylan, and Gavin).
Mickey graduated from Lincoln High School and the Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing. She taught nursing before becoming a full-time mother raising her four active children but she eventually returned to medicine, first as an oral surgeon's assistant and then as a rehabilitative nurse. Before retiring with Jack she worked with him at their pharmacy, Winter Drug. Mickey and Jack's lives were centered on their Christian faith and they were always active in ministry and church activities. During the years they raised their children, the family attended Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church near Emerald, NE. After the children were raised Mickey and Jack attended Christ Place Church in Lincoln. Their lives were deeply enriched by the friendships and fellowship they shared within their faith community.
From 1975 to 2014, the Winter family lived on an acreage west of Lincoln near Pawnee Lake. Mickey and Jack enjoyed the beauty, peace and solitude of country living and enjoyed entertaining friends and family there with cookouts, bonfires, and camping. Jack and Mickey enjoyed travelling and in addition to vacations in many states of the U.S. (especially Minnesota, Colorado, and Missouri), they visited Europe, Mexico, Japan, and Chile. They volunteered extensively with their church and Mickey was very active in sustaining the connections between her nursing school classmates.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16th, from 2:00–4:00 at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln and a funeral will be held at 10:30 on Monday, August 17th, at Christ Place Church in Lincoln. All friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation and funeral so they can pay their respects and enjoy the memories of a beautiful woman, wife and mother. Because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the funeral will be livestreamed (https://tinyurl.com/MaryJeanWinterFuneral), as well as recorded for later viewing, for anyone who may not be comfortable attending a gathering of this nature during this time. Mickey's family asks that anyone who has been confirmed to have COVID-19, or has recently come into contact with someone who has, to please forgo attending and to instead use the livestreaming opportunity to share in the remembrance and celebration of Mickey's life. The family also asks that anyone attending the visitation or the funeral to wear a mask in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission among attendees and to practice appropriate social distance during either event.
Donations to honor Mickey's life can be made at bmlfh.com and flower arrangements can be sent to Christ Place Church (please insure delivery of flowers is made on Friday or early Monday morning).
