January 6, 1927 - September 20, 2019
Mary Jean Mulvaney (92) died September 20, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1927 in Omaha. Mary Jean graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1944. She attended the University of Colorado from 1944 to 1946 and transferred to the University of Nebraska—Lincoln where she graduated with distinction in 1948. Mary Jean attended Wellesley College, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and received her master's degree in Physical Education in 1951. In 1986, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the University of Nebraska—Lincoln.
Mary Jean began her teaching career at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, from 1949-1950. Following her graduation from Wellesley College, she returned to teach as an Assistant Professor at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln from 1951-1962 under the leadership of Mabel Lee. She then taught at the University of Kansas in Lawrence from 1962-1966. She completed her teaching career at the University of Chicago as Professor of Physical Education from 1976-1980 and as the Chairman of the Department of Physical Education for Men and Women. From 1980-1990 Mary Jean was the Chairman of the Department and the Director of Athletics for Men and Women. She retired as Professor Emeritus in 1990.
While at the University of Chicago, she served as the Illinois and the Midwest Chairman of the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, she was one of the first two women on the Executive Committee of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics from 1976-1980, she was a member of the Division III Executive Council and served on the NCAA Council from 1983-1986. Until her retirement she was on six NCAA Committees.
Mary Jean received numerous honors and awards and has been inducted into several Halls of Fame including: Benson High School, Notable Teacher's College Alumna at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln, Alumni Achievement Award from the University of Nebraska—Lincoln, the University of Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame and she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Collegiate Women's Athletic Association. Her most treasured award was in 2003—through contributions from former women athletes at the University of Chicago the Director of Athletics Office in the new Athletic and Recreation Facility was named in her honor.
Mary Jean is survived by her sister, Margaret A. (Jackman) Lebsack, seven nephews and four of their wives, as well as numerous great nephews and nieces. In addition, there are two great-great nephews and one great-great niece.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to: University of Chicago Athletics, Attn: Rosalie Resch, Ratner Athletic Center, 5530 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60637. Funeral services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28. Condolences at Roperandsons.com
