{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Jean Forst

October 18, 1932 - October 28, 2019

Mary Jean Forst, 87, of Lincoln, passed away October 28, 2019. Born October 18, 1932 in Fremont, NE to Hans Clarence and Edna Mae (Sanderson) Larsen. She worked as a bookkeeper for KFAB radio, Citizen State Bank and retired from Goodyear Cr. Union at age 50. Mary Jean and husband Earl wintered on North Padre Island for 20 yrs. Traveled all over U.S., Canada and overseas. She loved to crochet, read and garden. She took pride in her house. Later years she played bridge at Cotner Center. She remained connected to her high school classmates to her last days.

Family members include her son Daniel (Bonnie) Forst, Lincoln; daughters Barb (Rick) Standley, Seward and Diane (Randy) Krause, Lincoln; grandchildren Jennifer (Adam) McCracken, Bryce Standley, Dillon (Jen) and Braden Forst, Samantha and Jared Pospisil; several great-grandchildren; brother Marion (Rosey) Larsen, Fremont; sister Karen Connelly, Olathe, KS. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Earl.

Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday (11-7-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the family. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Forst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments