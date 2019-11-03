October 18, 1932 - October 28, 2019
Mary Jean Forst, 87, of Lincoln, passed away October 28, 2019. Born October 18, 1932 in Fremont, NE to Hans Clarence and Edna Mae (Sanderson) Larsen. She worked as a bookkeeper for KFAB radio, Citizen State Bank and retired from Goodyear Cr. Union at age 50. Mary Jean and husband Earl wintered on North Padre Island for 20 yrs. Traveled all over U.S., Canada and overseas. She loved to crochet, read and garden. She took pride in her house. Later years she played bridge at Cotner Center. She remained connected to her high school classmates to her last days.
Family members include her son Daniel (Bonnie) Forst, Lincoln; daughters Barb (Rick) Standley, Seward and Diane (Randy) Krause, Lincoln; grandchildren Jennifer (Adam) McCracken, Bryce Standley, Dillon (Jen) and Braden Forst, Samantha and Jared Pospisil; several great-grandchildren; brother Marion (Rosey) Larsen, Fremont; sister Karen Connelly, Olathe, KS. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Earl.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday (11-7-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the family. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.