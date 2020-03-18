March 22, 1938 - March 15, 2020
Mary Jane Schweitzer, of Lincoln, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on March 15, 2020, she was 81 years young! Born on March 22, 1938, in Beemer, Nebraska, to Carl and Caroline (Ortmeier) Spenner, Mary lost her parents at a very young age and was raised by her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Lincoln High School and met the love of her life in 1955. They married on April 27, 1957 at St Patrick's Church and to this union 3 boys and 5 girls were born. Mary dedicated her life to raising their 8 children in the first home they bought in Lincoln, remodeling and making it their own together for seventeen years. They began building their dream home near Branched Oak Lake in the '70's, the family doing all the work together. "We Finish What We Start, Sooner or Later". Mary was CJ's right hand. Wherever he was, she was right there beside him. Together they operated Raymond Hardware and Emerald Acres.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary worked for the State of Nebraska in many different departments over the course of 25 years. She was active with the Raymond Fire Department Auxiliary, St Mary and Joseph Catholic Church & Altar Society. She served as Secretary for Nebraska Grape Growers Association and was active with the Nebraska Emergency Medical Services and CISM.
Mary loved to watch the sun setting, walking through the leaves and hearing them crunch. She LOVED music, singing & playing it, she played a mean accordion! She loved ice-cream, banana splits and slow dancing with her love. When she lost the love of her life, she lost of bit of herself. She suffered a severe stroke in early 2010 and her life changed forever. Mary did things her way and showed that again by passing away peacefully on the same day that her husband had passed 18 years prior, in the same hour. She longed to be with CJ, her soulmate and the love of her life, for so very long and we are comforted knowing that Monk (CJ) and Gussy (Mary) are finally back together.
Mary is survived by her children: Ed Schweitzer; Betsy (Ladd Hoppes) Lindholm; Chuck (Virginia) Schweitzer; Marty Schweitzer; Caroline (Rich) O'Leary; Roseanne (Ken) Scurto; Marianne Schweitzer and Chris (Clint) Dittmar. Grandchildren: Crystal (Mica) Zaragoza; Dustin Schweitzer; Matt (Melissa) Lindholm; Michelle (David Hein) Lindholm; Andy Lindholm; Justin (Alicia) Schweitzer; Amy (Drew) Habener; Sydney Schweitzer; Cody Schweitzer; Scott O'Leary; Bret (Alyssa) Desh; Samantha (Jesse Marek) Desh; Alana (Mike) Seaman; Kielan (Nancy) Dittmar; Tanna Dittmar; Jocelyn Dittmar and 10 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Martha Kluthe; Arthur Spenner; Gilbert (Belinda) Spenner; Bernard (Pam) Spenner and Fran Van Buskirk. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence Schweitzer, Jr., and sisters Clare Kluthe and Trudy Beard, two brothers that died in infancy Bernadine and Anton and several in-laws.
Due to the CDC Guidelines regarding Covid-19 there will be no public viewing or funeral. The family will hold a private graveside service. There may be a celebration of life at a later date to be determined. Memorials are suggested to the Raymond Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.bmlfh.com