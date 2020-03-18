March 22, 1938 - March 15, 2020

Mary Jane Schweitzer, of Lincoln, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on March 15, 2020, she was 81 years young! Born on March 22, 1938, in Beemer, Nebraska, to Carl and Caroline (Ortmeier) Spenner, Mary lost her parents at a very young age and was raised by her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Lincoln High School and met the love of her life in 1955. They married on April 27, 1957 at St Patrick's Church and to this union 3 boys and 5 girls were born. Mary dedicated her life to raising their 8 children in the first home they bought in Lincoln, remodeling and making it their own together for seventeen years. They began building their dream home near Branched Oak Lake in the '70's, the family doing all the work together. "We Finish What We Start, Sooner or Later". Mary was CJ's right hand. Wherever he was, she was right there beside him. Together they operated Raymond Hardware and Emerald Acres.

Mary worked for the State of Nebraska in many different departments over the course of 25 years. She was active with the Raymond Fire Department Auxiliary, St Mary and Joseph Catholic Church & Altar Society. She served as Secretary for Nebraska Grape Growers Association and was active with the Nebraska Emergency Medical Services and CISM.