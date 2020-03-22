April 9, 1938 - March 20, 2020

Mary Jane Peet, 81, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Friday March 20, 2020 at Bryan West. Born April 9, 1938 in Gothenburg, NE to Jake and Rose (Budd) Sabin. Mary Jane married Carl C Peet on October 29, 1955. Mary worked many jobs over the years but spent most of her time at The Film Shop (about 20 years from 1966 until it's closing in 1986) and at UNL (for 15 years from 1988 until her retirement in 2003).

Mary went on to volunteer her time distributing food for the NFC Food Distribution (from 2008 until this year). Mary worked many jobs and touched many people's hearts, always making friendships that would last her lifetime.

She is survived by her three children: Shelly Newman of Gilbert, AZ, Kelly Peet of Lincoln, NE and Mary (Russ) Stapert of Sioux Falls, SD, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two brothers, Pat (Shirdell) Sabin of Friend, NE and Randy (Shirley) Sabin of Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister and four brothers.

Private family gathering on Saturday April 18, 2020 at 1pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family or checks to: THE FOOD NET and mailed to Susette Kringle 13000 Old Cheney Rd Walton, NE 68461

