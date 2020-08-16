The saga of Mary Jane McCullough Meehan is the story of an Irish daughter of the American West. Jane or “Janie”, as she was known, was born on a Platte River Valley cattle ranch located on McCullough Island east of Maxwell, Nebraska (named for her great-grandfather). The Bar JM Ranch was bordered on the north by the mainline of the Union Pacific Railroad and on the south by the Platte River, just west of Brady. Jane was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage and her President, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who “turned the lights on in Lincoln County” through federal programs to build hydroelectric dams throughout Nebraska during the Great Depression.

Throughout her long life, Jane remained true to these rock-hard convictions: her love of all things to do with the Emerald Isle and her support for the party of FDR, the Democrats. John Dewey, the champion of public schools, was another of Jane's heroes, as was the man from Missouri, Harry Truman. Jane believed that the policies of these men created the Middle Class and that preservation of the Middle Class is essential to the continued success of this great country. Jane was very much looking forward to the election of the second Irish American U.S. President in history, Joe Biden, and would be thrilled to know that a woman has been selected as his running mate.