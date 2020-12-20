Mary Jane Kosta, 80, of Lincoln, passed at home on December 12, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. She was born August 1, 1940, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Frances (Burke) and Alfred McIlhevan. She grew up in Fremont, graduated from Saint Patrick's High School with honors and attended Lincoln School of Commerce. She was united in marriage to Ralph Kosta on January 31, 1959, in Fremont, NE. Mary was a longtime employee of Lincoln Public Schools and co-owner of Associate Building Components; a crafter and in later years was an avid quilter along with being an excellent cook. She enjoyed her family weekends at Lake Leba, and years of winter retirement at Tip-O-Texas RV Park, in Pharr, TX.