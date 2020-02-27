October 10, 1929 - February 24, 2020

Mary Jane Jarvis, 90, of Lincoln passed away February 24, 2020. Born October 10, 1929 in Salina, PA to Lysle E. and Ella M. (Goldy) Whitesell.

Jane grew up in Wellsville, MO and graduated from Christian College (now Columbia College) in Columbia, MO. She moved to Kansas City, MO where she worked at a pediatrician's office. She met the love of her life Jack Jarvis on a double date, they were wed on November 11, 1952. The newlyweds lived in Cambridge, MA with Topper a large black poodle that occasionally dined on lobster because it was cheaper than dog food. In 1957 The couple moved to Lincoln, NE to start their family. In less than four years Jack, Jane and their three sons moved to their family home on South 52nd Street. Jane was involved in her boy's lives, the community and supporting her husband's private practice. Jane was a member of Westminster Presbyterian church for three decades.

