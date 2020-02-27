October 10, 1929 - February 24, 2020
Mary Jane Jarvis, 90, of Lincoln passed away February 24, 2020. Born October 10, 1929 in Salina, PA to Lysle E. and Ella M. (Goldy) Whitesell.
Jane grew up in Wellsville, MO and graduated from Christian College (now Columbia College) in Columbia, MO. She moved to Kansas City, MO where she worked at a pediatrician's office. She met the love of her life Jack Jarvis on a double date, they were wed on November 11, 1952. The newlyweds lived in Cambridge, MA with Topper a large black poodle that occasionally dined on lobster because it was cheaper than dog food. In 1957 The couple moved to Lincoln, NE to start their family. In less than four years Jack, Jane and their three sons moved to their family home on South 52nd Street. Jane was involved in her boy's lives, the community and supporting her husband's private practice. Jane was a member of Westminster Presbyterian church for three decades.
After attending the baptism of one of her granddaughters she became a member of First-Plymouth Congregational Church. Special memories included summers spent at the family cabin at Lake Waconda and at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge in Minnesota. After her husband got sick from a degenerative brain disease, she spent a majority of her time dedicated to his care first at home then at Madonna until his death on 2/25/83. In 1979 Jane and her three sons moved to a townhouse in Pinehurst. Jane loved to spend time with family and friends. Jane's passions in life were family, friends, traveling, cooking and entertaining. Jane was a fierce advocate for her family, beloved "Nonie" to her grandchildren and animal lover. She was an amazing cook and loved to entertain. Her sharp wit was apparent to her final days.
Jane was involved with numerous charities and community organizations including PEO chapter CS-DK, Navy Wives, Heritage League and numerous bridge clubs. She helped to found the Alzheimer's Support Group.
Family members include her sons Jim (Katy) Jarvis, Jon Jarvis and Jay (Trish) Jarvis; grandchildren Matt (Kay) Jarvis, Kristen Jarvis (fiancé Charlie), Megen (Peter) Rowe, Tara (Phil) Baylog, Jack and Taylor Jarvis; great-granddaughter Ellie Rowe. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Dr. William Jack Jarvis; brother Bill Whitesell; sister Joan Bopp; Family Godmothers Adeline Schwimmer and Frances Silver.
Special thanks to the staff at Home Care Assistance of Lincoln, The Woodlands at Hillcrest memory care, Bryan Health East and Dr Tim Stivrins for their kind and compassionate care of Jane in her last years.
Please come celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. Monday (3-2-20) First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D Street with Rev. Dr. Jim Keck officiating. Interment in the First-Plymouth Columbarium at a later date. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter, 1500 South 70th, Lincoln, NE 68506. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com