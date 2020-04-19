× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 4, 1927 - April 13, 2020

Mary Jane Huxtable-Koch, 93, passed away April 13, 2020 in Omaha. Born April 4, 1927 in Lansing, Michigan to Arthur E. and Lola (DePue) Smith. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Founding and long time member (1953) of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, Lincoln NE. She held many leadership roles in her church and the Lincoln community.

Family members include: daughters Jean (Dan) Hamersky and Ann (Tom) Huxtable-Scates; sons Tom (Denise) Huxtable and Paul (Cindy) Huxtable; 11 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren, and 2 sister in laws. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers (Robert and Jack), and husbands Thomas C. Huxtable; and Robert Koch (married until his death in 2016).

Private family burial service at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery April 29, 2020. Public memorial service at a later date to be determined. Cards to the family and Memorials can be sent in her name to Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr., Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com

