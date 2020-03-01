October 5, 1971 - February 27, 2020

Mary Jane Fuhrer, age 48, of Ashland, Nebraska passed away on Thursday February 27, 2020. Mary was born October 5, 1971 to Kenneth and Jane (Germany) Fuhrer in Lincoln, NE.

Mary was survived by aunt, Shirley Blake. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mike Fuhrer and infant brother Mark; cousins, James and Jeff Blake.

A Celebration of life will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

