August 22, 1946 - March 16, 2020
Mary Jane Bonebright of Lincoln, Nebraska went to be with her family above on Monday, March 16, 2020. Mary was born August 22, 1946 to Carl and Louise Bonebright of Cortland, NE. In her youth Mary enjoyed working in the family business, Bonebright's Grocery. Upon graduation from Cortland High, she earned her cosmetology certification and worked in the salon business in Lincoln for many years. Mary then graduated with an Associates Degree from SCC. She retired from Senior Technology. Mary had been a member of the Cortland, NE United Church and Heritage Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. She had been actively involved in Eastern Star and American Legion Auxiliary in Cortland and Phi Beta Phi Sorority in Lincoln for most of her adult life.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Louise Bonebright, brother John P. Bonebright, and brother-in-law, Randy Hiatt. She is survived by sisters, Sally (Earl}Ward of Indiana, Eloise Hiatt, and Luci (Kent} Prier of Lincoln and brother David B. (Velaine}Bonebright of Alabama. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, grand niece, grandnephews, best friends, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lincoln Humane Society in Mary's honor. No services are planned at this time.