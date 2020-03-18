Mary Jane Bonebright of Lincoln, Nebraska went to be with her family above on Monday, March 16, 2020. Mary was born August 22, 1946 to Carl and Louise Bonebright of Cortland, NE. In her youth Mary enjoyed working in the family business, Bonebright's Grocery. Upon graduation from Cortland High, she earned her cosmetology certification and worked in the salon business in Lincoln for many years. Mary then graduated with an Associates Degree from SCC. She retired from Senior Technology. Mary had been a member of the Cortland, NE United Church and Heritage Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. She had been actively involved in Eastern Star and American Legion Auxiliary in Cortland and Phi Beta Phi Sorority in Lincoln for most of her adult life.