Mary spent her early years in rural Wyoming and graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyoming. She taught at a country school for one year and then started college at the University of Wyoming. During World War II she was a "Rosie the Riveter" in the shipyards in Stockton, California and also worked as a clerk for the Army in Alaska. After the war she returned to Nebraska where she met Lloyd Hild, who was on leave from the Air Force, at a dance. They were married on June 22, 1948. They had three children, Lyle, Glenn, and Janis. The family lived at various Air Force bases before settling permanently in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mary worked as Head Cook at Goodrich Junior High for fifteen years. She was an avid quilter, gardener, genealogist, and loved cooking and baking for her family. She also loved being a grandma to Kjersten, Marlene, and Alejandro. She was a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Audubon Society, and Lincoln Quilters Guild. After retirement, she and Lloyd enjoyed traveling around the United States and Canada and Great Britain. After Lloyd passed away in 2012, Mary moved to Eastmont Towers in Lincoln where she remained active and made many friends.