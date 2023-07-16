Mary Heydt Corder

June 3, 1938 - July 4, 2023

Mary Heydt Corder, 85, who loved her family, her friends and nursing, died July 4, 2023.

Mary, born June 3, 1938, was raised in Elgin, Nebraska and graduated from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in 1959. She received a BA degree in Allied Health in 1986, from Doane College.

Mary had a varied nursing career spanning more than 60 years. She worked in the emergency room, in a chemical dependency unit, a stroke/brain trauma rehab, and in home health. She was also a hospice nurse and foot specialist. She started a foot care company called "Feet First" and loved taking care of feet for those who could not care for their own. "I never met a foot I didn't like," she often said.

She had hoped to someday be the oldest licensed working nurse in the state and was working until just a few weeks before her death from cancer.

To her five children she was the best butterfly Band-aid maker ever, and she got lots of practice. Mary loved her children and grandchildren and they knew it. She disliked cooking and they knew it. Mary was a graceful and talented writer, who wrote columns for her parish newsletter and for the Journal Star. She also read the paper every day and knew when her children's friends, teachers, neighbors, coaches, bosses, ex's, etc. graduated, got married, bought houses, had children, got new jobs, and/or died.

Mary loved to travel... to Alvo, NE, or to Europe, with her children, her husband or friends. She loved unique art, Birkenstocks, and jewelry that matched her outfits. She made her own cremation box with a Birkenstock print on the bottom.

Mary, who celebrated 42 years of sobriety in June, savored life's joy. She was wise and kind and creative.

Mary married Hugh Heydt, the father of her children, in 1960. She married Craig Corder in 1992.

She is survived by her husband, Craig; her children: Jim (Sheila) Heydt, Paul, Ann, Sue and Joe (Marni), and Mitch (Jamie) Corder; five grandchildren: Rose (Alex) Marantz, Harlee (Caiden) Crouch, Al, Tavin, and Julian Corder; and one great-grandchild, Pearl Marantz.

Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 6111 Morrill Ave. Lincoln, NE, 68507. Rosary - Friday, July, 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM; Memorial Mass and social gathering will be on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that you send flowers to someone living that you love.

For a more complete obituary, please go to Aspenaftercare.com and search Mary Corder.