Mary Grace (Mannisi) Boggiano

September 1, 1921 - August 8, 2020

Mary Grace Boggiano (Mannisi), 98, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 8, 2020. Mary was born in St. Louis, MO to Anthony and Catherine Mannisi on September 1, 1921. She was married to the love of her life, Jerome Boggiano, for 53 years. They traveled the world and made many friends along the way. She worked several jobs in her life with the last being McDonald / Douglas Aircraft.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Francis, Pearl, Virginia and Catarina, brothers Sam and Angelo, niece Karen, nephews Tony and Billy. She is survived by her brothers Joe and Pete, her daughter Joan (George) Yant, granddaughter Gina (Rick, Braxston) Dean.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11 from 5-7pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Funeral mass will be held at St. Peters Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr, Lincoln, NE, at 11 am on Wednesday, August 12. Due to Covid-19 regulations graveside will be family only and no luncheon will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com