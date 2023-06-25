Morgantown - Mary Gail Brumbaugh went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2023 at the age of 86, due to complications from cancer.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Free Church in Lincoln, NE on June 30, 2023. Use the north entrance, Door #10, and proceed to the Choir/Theater Room. Visitation will begin at 1:30 with the service beginning at 2:30. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse.