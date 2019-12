February 23, 1938 - December 11, 2019

Mary G. Sharpnack, 81, of Waverly, passed away December 11, 2019. Born February 23, 1938 in Watford, England to John and Elizabeth (Vaughan) Davies. Ret. restaurant manager for Valentinos. Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly where she was involved in many church activities.

Family members include her husband Kenneth; daughter Susan (David) Sheffer, Waverly; sons Daniel (Sally) Sharpnack, Fair Oaks, CA, John (Sherry) Sharpnack, Lincoln, Steven (Beverly) Sharpnack, Homer Glen, IL; grandchildren Samuel Hicks, Fair Oaks, CA, Melanie Sharpnack, Mission, KS, Nathan Sharpnack, Omaha, Nicholas Sharpnack, Lincoln, Bianca and Antonio Corral-Sharpnack, Homer Glen, IL; Nicholas Kriesen, Ryan and Sean Sheffer, all of Waverly; great-grandchildren Madisyn, Salem, Sydney, Trinity, Zoe, Skyler, Lexi, Andrew, Matt, Zeus, and Daniel; brother John (Joan) Davies, York, England; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Priscilla Sharpnack, Greenwood, Irish Donahoo, Lincoln, Dennis Kramer, Modesto, CA.

Preceded in death by parents; sisters Edwina McClain and Susan Kramer; grandchildren Megan Sharpnack and Steven Kriesen.

A memorial service at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers to First United Methodist Church Waverly or Back Pack Program c/o Food Bank of Lincoln. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.