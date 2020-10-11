Mary F. Voboril

Visitation: 1- 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Visitation will resume from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials: Assumption Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com