December 9, 1926 - August 16, 2019
Mary Edna Hitz Drbal, died Friday August 16, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years young. Mary was born on December 9, 1926 to Gustav and Edna Hitz in Denison, Iowa, moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1943 and graduated from Lincoln High School 1945. She was married to Derald Drbal on August 3, 1947. She was a loving and devoted wife and prospered in her marriage with Derald recently celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Mary dedicated her life to her love for Jesus Christ and her family. She came from a family of 13 children and had many nieces and nephews. She shared her love for them by frequent phone calls, visits and sending them a personal note in a card. Mary was a good and faithful servant of the Lord and devoted many years to teaching Sunday and Vacation Bible School at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lincoln and was very active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League. One of her favorite Bible verses was Psalm 118:24, “This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
Mary was an adoring mother to her three children Deborah Drbal of Lincoln, Douglas Drbal (Elizabeth) of Castle Pines, Colorado and Dennis Drbal (Sherry) of Lincoln. She was an affectionate and fun grandmother for her four grandchildren, Andrew and Tyler (Douglas) and Dexter and Danielle (Dennis).
A visitation with the family will be held at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street in Lincoln, from 6 to 8 PM on Friday August 23. The celebration of life will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 South 11th Street, Lincoln at 10:30 AM Saturday August 24. A reception will be held immediately after the service with burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery after the reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Mary's name to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (www.LWML.org) or American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
