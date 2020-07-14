November 24, 1923 - July 10, 2020
Mary E. Edwards, 96, of Lincoln, died July 10, 2020. Born Nov. 24, 1923, in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Benjamin and Ella Bybee. Married Edwin Edwards in Nov. 1985.
Survivors Brother, Ben and Sisters; Eddie Rose, Polly, Hellen and Pat. Four daughters; Peggy Hall, Linda Clark, Rosa Cummings and Edwina Young. One son, Ron Catlin. Numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
Private services Thursday, 7/16/20.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Edwards, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.