Mary E. Edwards
November 24, 1923 - July 10, 2020

Mary E. Edwards, 96, of Lincoln, died July 10, 2020. Born Nov. 24, 1923, in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Benjamin and Ella Bybee. Married Edwin Edwards in Nov. 1985.

Survivors Brother, Ben and Sisters; Eddie Rose, Polly, Hellen and Pat. Four daughters; Peggy Hall, Linda Clark, Rosa Cummings and Edwina Young. One son, Ron Catlin. Numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.

Private services Thursday, 7/16/20.

