June 6, 1918 - December 15, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary E. “Betty” Ludwig, 101, Lincoln, died December 15, 2019. She was born June 6, 1918 in Glenwood, IA to Henry Herman and Mary (Paulus) Dean. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church.

Family includes: Daughters, Barbara Lynne Ludwig, Martha Anne Bonner, Lincoln, NE; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George H.; son, Major Richard Dean Ludwig; brother, Robert P. Dean.

Graveside service, 1:00pm, Thursday, Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA. No visitation, cremation. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Assn. Condolences online at roperandsons.com