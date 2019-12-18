June 6, 1918 - December 15, 2019
Mary E. “Betty” Ludwig, 101, Lincoln, died December 15, 2019. She was born June 6, 1918 in Glenwood, IA to Henry Herman and Mary (Paulus) Dean. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
Family includes: Daughters, Barbara Lynne Ludwig, Martha Anne Bonner, Lincoln, NE; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George H.; son, Major Richard Dean Ludwig; brother, Robert P. Dean.
Graveside service, 1:00pm, Thursday, Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA. No visitation, cremation. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Assn. Condolences online at roperandsons.com